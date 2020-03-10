Kenyan athletes count losses as coronavirus bites

By BENARD ROTICH

Last week, Kenyan athletes probably alerted their bank managers of impending, incoming cash transfers. Because they were angling for a big pay day at the Paris Half Marathon.

But that was not to be as the race was cancelled in the 11th hour due to what organisers described as a precarious situation exacerbated by the global coronavirus epidemic.

The Paris Marathon, initially scheduled for April 5, has also been postponed to October 18, further disrupting athletes’ training programmes and financial plans.

Organisers of the Paris races, Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO), said in a statement: “In order to avoid a late cancellation that would penalise the participants, we have, in agreement with the Paris mayor’s office, decided to postpone the Paris marathon to October 18.”

Disappointed

Nation Sport visited the athletes, some of whom had travelled to Paris for the half marathon only for the race to be cancelled

They were eyeing a top prize of 3,000 Euros (Sh347,730) while those running at the Paris Marathon would have gone home Sh4 million richer for a win.

Felix Kipkoech and Irine Kimais both from 2Running Club in Kapsabet, Nandi County had prepared were optimistic they would have performed well in Paris.

Kipkoech said he was well prepared after training for two months, but is disappointed now that the race is off. “I was well prepared and after travelling to Paris for the race, I was disappointed because it was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

“We were told by the race organiser that the (French) government had decided to cancel the race because the number of those affected by the virus was rising,” said a disappointed Kipkoech who had to come back home empty handed.

“We just boarded the plane and came back home without anything. It (virus) is so serious and it’s now affecting athletes too because that (athletics) is where we get our bread from,” said Kipkoech, who paced in the Dubai Marathon in January.

Hopes dashed

Kimais said she was ready to conquer the race with an eye on the prize after winning in Adana Half Marathon in Turkey last month.

“The virus is bad and it will affect the economy because many people depend on the races in Asia, Europe, Australia and other continents.

“What they earn from these races trickles down from managers all the way to our relatives,” said Kimais. She hopes that the World Health Organisation will contain the virus.

Former London Marathon champion Prisca Jeptoo had less than a month to compete at the Paris Marathon but her hopes have been dashed after having come back from a maternity break and having recovered from a nagging injury.

She told Nation Sport she wanted to use the race next month to gauge herself before targeting a major marathon race. “The race in April was part of my comeback plan.

This has now affected my preparedness because my programme was almost over,” said Jeptoo.

Former Paris Marathon champion Cyprian Kotut was also preparing to compete next month, but he is now forced to continue with training, praying that another race will come up soon.

“It’s really disappointing, but we don’t blame anyone because it’s a virus which has hit the world and it has affected everybody, including other sports.

“This has forced me to continue training as we wait for our management to give us direction,” said Kotut, who is also the 2019 Krakow Marathon champion (2:09:18).

Other athletes who have been affected include former 3,000m steeplechase Diamond League races champion Jairus Birech and Amsterdam Marathon champion Vincent Kipchumba who were to compete in the Roma Ostia Half Marathon in Italy last Sunday.