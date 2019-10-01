Kenyan quartet into 3,000m steeplechase final

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

More by this Author

IN DOHA

Reigning champion Conseslus Kipruto led three other Kenyans in qualifying for the finals of the men's 3,000m steeplechase final here at the World Athletics Championship on Tuesday.

Kipruto won the third heat timing 8:19.20 ahead of compatriot Benjamin Kigen (8:19.44).

Leonard Bett finished third in heat one after timing 8:13.07, while Abraham Kibiwot (8:18.46) was also third in the second heat to seal their places in Friday's final set for 9.45pm.

So comfortable was the race for Kipruto that he was gesturing to the crowd and his competitors through the last 400m.

Off the final water jump, he was pretty much holding a conversation with Benjamin Kigen as he waved his hands.

Advertisement

And Kipruto sent a warning shot to his title rivals.

“I am back in form, and I can’t wait for the final race. I had planned my training programme such that I peak at the right time which is during the World Championships and I am glad I have achieved just that. The battle is not over though because we have a final to run where team work should deliver the title,” the athlete told Nation Sport in Doha on Tuesday.

DEFENDING CHAMPION

Kipruto, who has struggled with injury for the better part of this season, finished fifth in Paris leg of the 2019 Diamond League.

He limped out of his race during African Games in Rabat and competed at the national trials on September 12 but quit the race after one lap.

Kipruto put his title opponents on notice, saying they should expect a bruising battle in the final

“As the defending champion, I will use every trick in the book to ensure I keep the title. I want to show my class in the final. I know (Soufiane) El Bakkali has dominated the Diamond League races, and there is also (Ethiopia’s Getnet) Wale, but they dominated while I was away. Had I ran the same heat with them, I would be in a position to comment on their form, but I don’t fear anyone,” Kipruto said, adding that Ethiopia’s Takele Nigate had stepped on his foot during the race.

CONTROLLED PACE

Kigen timed 8:19.44 to also qualify alongside Abraham Kibiwott (8:18.46) who finished third in the second heat and Leonard Bett who timed 8:13.07 to finish third in the first heat.

The Kenyans must look out for Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale who heads to the final with the fastest time from the heats, having timed 8:12.96 to win the first heat.

Djilali Bedrani came second, followed by Bett. Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma won the second heat in 8:16.64, followed by El Bakkali (8:17.96) and Kibiwott.

America’s Hillary Bor (8:20.67) finished third behind Kipruto and Kigen.