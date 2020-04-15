Kenyan sprinter Kishoyian gives up on 2020 season

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Kenya's 400m champion Alphas Kishoyian has given up on this season.

Kishoyian, whose Personal Best of 44.75 seconds in the one-lap race is the third fastest by a Kenyan, told Nation Sport that he shifted his focus to training for next season as the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing down.

"I had really worked hard for this season with my focus being the 2020 Olympic Games and other races. I have now cancelled all my plans. My health comes first," said the 25-year-old, who says his best race was when he ran alone during the semi-finals of 2012 World Junior Athletics Championship in Barcelona, Spain.

Kishoyian originally finished his semi-final heat last in 48.39 seconds, but since the starter's gun had sounded before he settled on the blocks, he was given a chance to qualify for the final by running alone against the clock. He sped to 46.49 to book his ticket in the final as the fastest loser where he placed sixth out of nine in 46.19.

"It's a really hard time because I also had qualified (for Olympics). I don't know what the World Athletics will decide regarding qualification."

Kishoyian also spoke about the inaugural World Athletics Continental Tour in which Nairobi was to host the opening leg on May 2, but was postponed due to the Covid-19.

"The Continental Tour was a big chance for our athletes to compete with runners from other countries and an opportunity for them to get good times," said Kishoyian as he urged athletes to stay out of trouble with anti-doping officials by ensuring their whereabouts information is up-to-date and they also run clean.

The Kenya Defence Forces sprinter also urged athletes to keep training hard on their own.