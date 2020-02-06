By AYUMBA AYODI

By CECIL ODONGO

Part of Team Kenya's kit for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans on social media platforms.

Many criticised the attire, saying it was poorly designed and lacked a Kenyan theme.

Nike Inc on Tuesday in New York unveiled part of Team Kenya's competition kit and had world 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot model men's athletics competition kit alongside other countries like the USA, Nigeria and Brazil.

Kenyans took to social media to react to the attire immediately the National Olympic Committee of Kenya posted the photos on their Facebook page and twitter handle Thursday.

Jack Waiyaki, an ardent athletics fan, could not hide his disappointment.

"Tasteless poor design. The name "KENYA" should be clearly seen and dominant. The other kit doesn't need to be changed. It's a well known global "trademark" and brand that sends fear to rivals," said Waiyaki.

Mosdef Apollo said the Kenyan kit looked ugly. "Did someone get paid for that? The laziest designer, there is no iota of creativity. Return that thing. It doesn't befit Kenya," said Apollo on Facebook.

Sprinter Boniface Mweresa aka Tenacious Thepacesetter asked: "How now ... why should ours have many exaggerated colours? ... Just to make our team look dull."

Djackshafton Bogonko said it was unfortunate in his reply. "It's dull, blunt, uninspiring ... did they change the designers at Oregon Hqs?" posed Boboko.

Felix Cheruiyot termed it the poorest designer ever. "They have really messed it. ukivaa helmet utakaa locust," said Cheruiyot.

Tony Tony Strong said it looked awful with journalist Michelle Dee Katami referring to the kit as basic.

"Can Kenya reject this asap? This kit is not good, the design doesn't work," said Katami.

Vinny Kassim said that it's the worse kit he has ever seen and that someone should be jailed.

Reacted Irene Tindi: "Wah! Wacha tu!''

''Were fashion designers invited to the panel that was approving the kit?"

Joakim Kim Samoei said the kit is the most pathetic. "It looks like a goal post net. We have good designers out here; just place an advert and you'll get the best designer samples," said Samoei.

Ma Jeremy Do said the kit, which has a honeycomb design, looked "confused na kuchanganyikiwa" both combined." It’s a no for me, said Do.

“So Nike is now in Kitenge business,” said @Anthony Kiai referring to the Kitenge design of the kit.

Some even insinuated that if it is to be used, the Kenyan team will be unlucky and won’t prosper in the Olympics.

“It is a big miss,” said Geoffrey Wachira.

Nelson Delzen wrote on Twitter: “No Kenyan should put on this mitumba uniform. You can't change our trademark. We have gotten used to our beautiful read and black kits with a white stripe below the armpits. Msituletee hii madoadoa tafadhali”

“Kenya has already lost the Olympics before it starts," said @Imran Otieno.