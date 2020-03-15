Kenyans have final chance to buy Olympic Games tickets

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Kenyan fans will have the final chance to buy tickets for 2020 Olympic Games from 9am Monday amid fears that the quadrennial event could fail to take place as planned in Tokyo due to the deadly coronavirus.

There have been calls for the Olympic Games to be postponed or cancelled, including from US President Donald Trump who want them delayed for one year.

The outbreak of the highly-contagious coronavirus has seen 162,596 cases reported in 139 countries globally and resulted in 6,069 people dead worldwide.

Kenya has confirmed three cases of coronavirus, while Japan has registered 22 deaths and more than 1,000 infections.

However, with Japan Preme Minister Shinzo Abe and his government insisting that the Games should go on as planned from July 24 to August 9, authorised ticket reseller for 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Kingdom Sports Group (KSG) has stuck to the March 16 deadline for selling the final batch of additional tickets.

Release of tickets

“Our final Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ticketing release takes place tomorrow (March 16) - exclusively available for residents from our Authorised territories. This is the final allocation of tickets to Tokyo 2020,” KSG said on its social media accounts Sunday.

Speaking in Nairobi on March 3, KSG Managing Director Daniel Beniston said: “Once these standalone tickets are sold out, there will be no more allocation of tickets.”

In response to a question from a fan who sought to know what will happen if spectators purchase tickets, but the Olympics get cancelled or postponed, KSG said: “The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 have made it clear that they have no plans to cancel or postpone the Olympic Games and any comments made is just pure speculation.”

The tickets will be sold on Kingdom Sports Group website. Countries that will an a chance to buy tickets from the company are Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Eritrea, Botswana, eSwatini, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Mauritius, Cameroon, Nigeria.