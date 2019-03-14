Kenyans lead entries for Prague Half Marathon

By IAAF.ORG

More by this Author

The 21st edition of the Sportisimo Prague Half Marathon on April 6 will feature the strongest field of professional runners and the largest field of amateur entrants in the storied history of the IAAF Gold Label road race.

The field of 11,500 will include nine men with personal bests under one hour and two of the fastest women in history.

Stephen Kiprop, who won this year’s RAK Half Marathon in a world-leading 58:42, leads the men’s field. His challengers will include defending champion Bernard Kimeli, but any one of a dozen others could step up to the top of the podium.

Sondre Moen will return to Prague. The Norwegian is one of the top Europeans with a PB of 59:48. He set his 10km PB of 27:55 in Prague in 2017 and then three months later set a European marathon record of 2:05:48 in Fukuoka.

After dealing with injuries and health problems in 2018, he returned to action last month and set a national 5km record of 13:37 in Monaco.

The race will feature the second and sixth-fastest women in history, Kenya’s Fancy Chemutai and Caroline Kipkirui, who have respective PBs of 1:04:52 and 1:05:07.

European 10,000m champion Lonah Chemtai Salpeter will be one of their main challengers. She recently set an Israeli marathon record and last week improved her half marathon PB to 1:06:40 when winning the RomaOstia Half Marathon.