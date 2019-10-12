What started as a genuine attempt by world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge to prove that no human is limited, has morphed in to a national affair a few hours before the "INEOS 1:59 Challenge".

Kenyans Saturday took to social media to rally behind the Olympic champion as he attempts to become the first man to run the marathon under two hours.

This will be the second attempt by Kipchoge who came short of the target by only 26 seconds in Monza, Italy in the event dubbed "Breaking2".

Here, Nation Sport samples some of the comments made by Kenyans online as they rally behind behind Kipchoge who will be on the spotlight from 9.15am when the race starts.

The Real Kenyan tweeted: "This local primary school in Kenya today planted 159 trees before taking a 1:59 picture in wishing well the GOAT himself, @EliudKipchoge as he makes history tomorrow in the #INEOS159Challenge #Eliud159."

Ahmed Mohamed marvelled at the magnificent piece of art at the historic KICC where Kipchoge's image was visible from a distance.

"KICC is lit in support of Eliud Kipchoge. Everyone in Kenya is rooting for the legend. Go Eliud. Go."

bosi_bori expressed confidence that Kipchoge would make history today.

"Leo ni ile siku. History is going down."

Oliver Mathenge noticed the coincidence between the starting time of the race and the challenge itself.

"SAME DIGITS: How awesome is it that #Eliud159 starts at 9:15am Kenyan time?"

Business magnate Chris Kirubi urged Kipchoge to put Kenya in the global map once again.

"As you embark on the #IneosChallenge in Vienna today, I am sending all my support and best wishes to you @EliudKipchoge. I believe you can break your own record because #NoHumanIsLimited. You have put Kenya in the world map. Go now; make history."

Onchonga Davis teased Kipchoge to jog all the way to the new record.

"For sure no human is limited, you can overcome all challenges to beat your goal, Join all kenyans today as we cheer Eliud kipchoge who is going to try and break the INEOS 159 challenge live from Austria, Vienna. Kipchoge keep jogging."

In his last tweet before the race, Kipchoge inspired belief among Kenyans.