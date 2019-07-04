Kenyans smash course records in US race

By BERNARD ROTICH

World Under-20 10,000m champion Rhonex Kipruto broke the course record at the 50th Running AJC Peachtree Road race in USA after timing 27:01 on Thursday.

The Iten-based athlete had vowed to lower the course record and true to his word, he slashed the record previously held by Joseph Kimani for the last 23 years.

Interestingly, Kipruto was running with his brother Bravin Kiptoo, who is a Form four student at Kombatich High School in Elgeyo Marakwet, beating him to second position (27:29) while Kennedy Kimutai was in third place clocking 27:54.

Kipruto, in May during the Stockholm Diamond League, ran a new meet record time of 26 minutes and 50.16, which is the world lead and his personal best in just under one year.

The soft-spoken athlete said that he was using the races as part of build up ahead of the World Championships, where he is eyeing a slot to represent Kenya.

“I’m happy to have clinched the title and also broken the course record. The race was tough but I had done good preparations and that is what saved me from stiff competition including my younger brother whom has been doing well,” Kipruto told Nation Sport.

The athlete also said that the race is competitive, but he will be doing more preparations as he seeks to win a medal during the World Championships slated for September and October in Doha, Qatar.

“The 10,000m race is becoming more competitive and we have to really work hard and regain the lost glory. It’s my prayer that I will be able to carry the country’s flag during the global event in Doha,” added Kipruto.

The two athletes train under Irish Coach Bro Colm ‘O Connell in Iten assisted by Ian Kiprono, who said that the results came out of good discipline.

In the women's category, London Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei proved to be the queen of the road edging out the World 10,000m bronze medallist Agnes Tirop at the finish line breaking the course record after clocking 30:22.

Kosgei slashed the previous record held by Lorna Kiplagat by 10 seconds recording the same time with Tirop, while Fancy Chemutai settled for third position clocking 30:32.

Kosgei said the race was fast and she was happy to have crossed the line first.

“It was a tight race and I’m happy to have lowered the course record. This is part of my training ahead of the next season which we are almost starting where I will be participating in one of the major Marathons,” said the athlete, who is also the Chicago Marathon champion.

Lorna Kiplagat through her official tweet page congratulated Kosgei for lowering her record which had stood for 17 years.