Kenyenya dominate athletics at Kisii County games

By BENSON AYIENDA

Fast-rising Lenah Nanjala from Nyamache was in good form as she topped the 5000m girls' walk in a competitive race clocking 24:44:95 during the Kisii County Secondary Schools Term One Games at Sameta Stadium on Thursday.

Nanjala, a form two student at Nyamache, also took part in the discipline during the 2017 IAAF World Under-18 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“I had prepared well for this event having trained for one month in this field, however, my opponents gave me a stiff competition, but I thank God I won at last," she told Nation Sport.

At position two was Belinda Anyango (25:52:80) from Kenyenya and she was followed by her school mate Thabita Chepkwony (26:34:22). Callen Nalieka (27:50:37) was satisfied with the fourth position.

In the 10,000m boys race, Joel Moturi also from Kenyenya timed 28:51:58 beating Jackson Tong’i (30:01:49) from Nyamache into second place.

Joel Moturi was the star in the boys 5,000m race clocking 13:20:07 as Peter Mogeni (14:05:65) from Moganga was placed second.

Rounding up the the top three positions was Dennis Nyarunda (14:40:92) from Marani, while Calvin Mauti (15:02:04 ), a student at Nyaguta, was fourth.

Kenyenya went on to dominate in the 3000m race taking the first four positions in both the boys and girls' event.

Charles Charitu (8:28:91) led his colleagues Felix Boera (8:35:88), Felix Lurenge (8:42:35) and Edwin Kipsaisa 8:42:65 following in that order.

“The field was muddy but I thank my schoolmates for speeding up to take the first four positions, hence qualifying to the regional competition," said Charles after the race.

Bet Chekursat (9:44:53) led Diana Cherotich (9:45:57) in the girls' race. Christine Chesiro (9:56:41) joined her colleagues in the podium places.

Kenyenya’s head coach Dennis Odongo commended the organisers for a successful event.

“Officiating is key as far as games are concerned, however, I am impressed that qualified referees are used unlike the past when teachers who had interest were given the opportunity," he said.