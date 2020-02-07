Kevian unveils multi-million sponsorship for Mountain Race

By AYUMBA AYODI

Soft drinks manufacturing firm Kevian Kenya Limited on Friday announced a Sh10 million sponsorship for the inaugural Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championship that will be held in Meru County on February 21.

Kevian Limited Managing Director Kimani Rugendo also said the company will be the official provider of water through its brand Mt Kenyan bottled water as well as its fruit juices Pick n’ Peel and Afia.

Rugendo spoke when he presented a Sh10 million dummy cheque to Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi at Kevian Kenya Limited offices in Nairobi.

As part of the sponsorship, Kevian will also provide medals for the event through their sister company, Sterling Craft. Rugendo said the company was delighted to be part of the initiative whose chief objective is to combat cancer and conserve the environment in Meru County.

“Our nation is experiencing challenges in the healthcare sector due to the cancer menace, hence calls for our collective intervention for long-lasting solutions,” said Rugendo, adding that besides the medical course, the event should tap and mould athletics talent.

Murungi lauded Kevian, saying that the sponsorship will go a long way towards ensuring the event is a success both in discovering and developing athletics talent and helping in cancer treatment as well as prevention courses.

Kiraitu said more than 1,000 participants have registered for the event that will have the main and elite 12km race, junior men 8km, junior women 6km and 2km family fun races.

Kiraitu, who was accompanied by among others Meru County Sports Council chairman Joseph Kinyua, said they are targeting to raise more than Sh 50 million and an entry of over 3,000 participants.

Registration started in December last year online at mtkenyarun.co.ke at a fee of Sh2,000 per participant. The process closes on February 14 so as to enable the organisers plan well for the races.

The elite winners of the 12km will take home Sh500,000 each while runner-up will pocket Sh250,000 each. Second runners-up will get Sh100,000.

PREPAPRATIONS IN TOP GEAR

Among those who have confirmed participation are Maurice Munene Gachaga, who finished fourth in half marathon at Rabat African Games last year and mountain running specialist Caroline and Purity Gitonga, who are twin sisters.

Caroline is fresh from finishing second at the Nairobi Region Cross Country Championships where Purity failed to finish the race. Preparations for the event are in top gear with organisers having completed mapping out and clearing the route for all the races.