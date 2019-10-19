Kibet, Jepkemei win Ndalat Gaa Cross Country titles

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

By DENNIS LUBANGA

More by this Author

Michael Kibet and Daisy Jepkemei on Saturday beat stellar fields to win their respective 10km races during the 11th edition of Isaiah Kiplagat Memorial Ndalat Gaa Cross Country in Nandi County.

Kibet clocked 30:23.4 for victory with Emmanuel Kipchirchir timing 30:25.3 for second place. Robert Kiprop finished third in 30:36.8.

"I'm happy to have won the race and I'm looking forward to the next season which looks exciting. I have forgotten what happened after missing a chance to represent Kenya in the World Championships," said Kibet.

The athlete, who won the Kenyan trials for the Doha World Championships in 5000m but was axed from Team Kenya for failing to meet anti-doping procedures, is now keen on making it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In the women’s category, Jepkemei came on top in 34:12.3 while World Under-20, 5000m champion Beatrice Chebet was second after clocking 34:49.5 with Jackline Chepwogen third in 35:01.6.

Chebet attributed her success to her coach whom she said had been helping and supporting her in training.

Advertisement

“I am happy that I have managed to be in the second position. This has really motivated me to keep on training and listening to my coach ahead of my next races,” said Chebet, who trains in Londiani, Kericho County.

JEBITOK WINS

Meanwhile, Edna Jebitok was in fine form in the women's 6km race, winning in 20:24:5 ahead of Jackline Jerono and Maureen Cherotich who timed 20:32:6 and 29:44:8 for second and third places respectively.

In the 8km boys' race, Gideon Rono won in 24:22:3 ahead of Reuben Longoiwa (24:43:1) and Francis Langat (24:43:6).

At stake in the event that is sponsored by Safaricom, Kass Media, Nandi County Government, Kenya Pipeline and Mosop Constituency CDF among others, was a prize fund of Sh1.5 million.

The annual event, whose ambassador is the world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, is held annually in memory of the former AK president the late Isaiah Kiplagat.

The event also acts as a curtain raiser for the upcoming Cross-Country season that will be used to pick a team for the Africa Cross Country Championships next year.

COLLATED RESULTS

6km women

Edna Jebitok 20:24.5

Jackline Jerono 20:32.6

Moureen Cherotich 20:44.8

Deborah Chemutai 20:49.7

Naomy Chepg'eno 20:54.9

Mercy Cherop 21:05.7

8km junior men

Gideon Rono 24:22.3

Reuben Longosiwa 24:43.1

Francis Langat 24:43.6

Felix Kibet 24:49.7

Weldon Kipkirui 24:54.9

Shadrack Chirchir 24:56.7

10km

Daisy Chepkemei 34:12.3

Beatrice Chebet 34:49.5

Jackline Chepwogen 35:01.6

Daisy Kimeli 35:28.8

Gualine Kiprop 35:36.2

Nancy Chepkemoi 35:39.2

10km men

Michael Kibet 30:23.4

Emmanuel Kipchichir 30:25.3

Robert Kiprop 30:36.8

Rodgers Maiyo 30:38.5

Titus Kipsgei 30:50.9