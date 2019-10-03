Kigen: We all want gold in steeplechase final

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

Reigning champion Conseslus Kipruto has appealed to his teammates to work together when they compete in the final of men’s 3000 metres steeplechase title at the World Athletics Championships here on Friday.

Kipruto, who won men’s 3000m steeplechase title at the 2017 World Championships, will compete in the final of the water and barriers race from 9.45pm alongside compatriots Leonard Bett, Benjamin Kigen and Abraham Kibiwot.

“Championships require strong skill and tactics. We are heading to the final where we need to work as a team to deliver the title. If we run without a good strategy, things may not go as per our wishes. We need first work together to guarantee gold medal for Kenya, then individual ambitions will come later,” Kipruto, who ran in the same semi-final heat as his compatriot Benjamin Kigen to win in 8 minutes, 19.20 seconds and qualify for Friday’s final, told Nation Sport in Doha.

Kipruto is aware he will need something special to deliver gold.

“I am the defending champion and everybody is out to beat me but I am heading to the final with the desire to show my class,” Kupruto said.

After Tuesday’s semi-final heats, Kipruto, who has struggled with injury this season, said he has peaked at the right time for the World Championships.

Kigen clocked 8:19.44 to also qualify alongside Abraham Kibiwott (8:18.46) who finished third in the second heat and Leonard Bett who timed 8:13.07 to finish third in the first heat.

'SLOWED DOWN'

Kigen said they slowed down in the last 200m of Tuesday’s semi-final to conserve their energy for the final but Friday’s race will be a different ball game.

“Conseslus told me that we should slow down because we were leading and had already qualified for the final but Friday’s race will be at a different level. All the opponents know each other from the Diamond League series and each one wants to win gold, so it will be tough. We have what is necessary to deliver gold. Let’s not forget each of us is chasing gold medal,” Kigen told Nation Sport.

“I have competed with Soufiane El Bakkali and he has posted mixed results in IAAF Diamond League, so he is beatable,” Kigen said of the Moroccan who has dominated men’s steeplechase races globally this season.

Bett, who got locked up in the inside lane and finished third in his heat, said he will employ a different strategy in the final.

“I will try and run from the outside lane in the final. The aim in the semi-finals was to finish among the top three and to reach the final,” he said.