Kimeli, Meringor confirm Madoka Half Marathon slots

Winners of the recently concluded Mombasa 10 kilometres Road Race have confirmed their participation in this year's edition of the Madoka Half Marathon slated for Saturday in Taita Taveta County.

Athletics Kenya (AK) Coast branch secretary Felix Ngala said both the men's race winner Mathew Kipkorir Kimeli of Iten Adidas Club and women's winner Delvine Meringor of Kaptagat will be taking part in the 14th edition of the race.

“I’ve received confirmation from Kimeli and Meringor that they will run in the Madoka race. Meringor will be participating to defend her title,” said Ngala who also revealed that all arrangements for the event have been finalised.

Meanwhile, Paul Mkungo is expected to lead athletes from the Coast in challenging for the big prize of Sh500,000. Mkungo finished fifth in the Mombasa Road Race and will be looking to become the first native to clinch Madoka title. But Mkungo will face a tough challenge from upcountry athletes who have been dominating the marathon.

“I’ll be trying my to win the title and become the first Coast athlete to take the Madoka title,” said the former Philadelphia and Miami Half Marathon champion.

Mkungo will battle it out against defending champion Daniel Muindi from Machakos Athletics Club and last year’s runner-up Stephen Mwendwa from Makueni County.

Muindi won last year's race in a time of 1:06.6 while Meringor won the women's race in 1:11.16.

Mwendwa, who finished second in Mombasa 10km race, has vowed to win in style. “I’m fresh from winning the inaugural Kitui County Half Marathon and my next stop is Madoka 21km race where I intend to win in style as well.”

Women defending champion Meringor, who is fresh from winning the Mombasa 10km road race, said she will be seeking to improve her personal best.

“My current personal best time of 67 minutes in half marathon is encouraging and this has encouraged me to train harder to defend the Madoka title and lower it to 66 minutes,” said Meringor.