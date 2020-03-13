Kipchoge-Bekele showdown on hold as London Marathon postponed

By JAPHETH MUTINDA

More by this Author

By AFP

More by this Author

The 40th edition of the London Marathon has been postponed from April 26 to October 4, race organisers announced on Friday due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The race was one of the most anticipated events by athletics enthusiasts as Kenya's world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele - the second fasted man over the marathon - were set to clash in London.

"It is unfortunate news that the @LondonMarathon has been postponed but I fully respect the decision made by the organisation as safeguarding the health of the world always takes our top priority," Kipchoge said on Twitter, moments after the news emerged.

"To the thousands of runners who with me have devoted the last months of our lives towards this goal I would like to say: Be proud of the work you have put into this journey, keep smiling and seek your next goal on the horizon to continue running in a smooth and positive way!"

Race director Hugh Brasher said: “The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of COVID-19 and public health is everyone’s priority. We know how disappointing this news will be for so many – the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising funds and the millions who watch the race every year."

“We are extremely grateful for all the support we have received from City Hall, the London boroughs of Greenwich, Lewisham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, the City of Westminster and the City of London, Transport for London, the emergency services, The Royal Parks, BBC TV and many others as we worked to find an alternative date. The 40th Race is scheduled to go ahead on Sunday 4 October 2020."

Related Stories More pain for Kenyan runners as Boston Marathon postponed

Advertisement

“We know that there will be many, many questions from runners, charities and others and we ask you to please bear with us as we work through the detailed planning process to deliver the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon on its new scheduled date. We will email all runners and charities today and then update them via email by the end of next week at the latest. We will also post regular updates on our website and social media channels.”

The news came a few hours after Boston Marathon, which was scheduled for April 20, was also postponed to September 14 due to the rapid spread of the virus.

Earlier this month, the Paris Marathon was moved to October 18.

The World Major Marathons new schedule:

9/14 Boston Marathon

9/27 Berlin Marathon

10/4 London Marathon

10/11 Chicago Marathon