By GEOFFREY ANENE

Kenyans Saturday took to social media to congratulate Eliud Kipchoge after he became the first man to run the marathon under two hours during INEOS 1:59 Challenge at Prater Park, Vienna.

Kipchoge completed the race in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds and President Uhuru Kenyatta led the country in acknowledging the Olympic champion for the historic feat.

“Hearty congratulations Eliud. You’ve done it my brother, you've made history and made Kenya super proud while at it. Your win today, against all odds, will inspire tens of future generations to dream big and to aspire for greatness. We celebrate you and wish you God's blessings,” read a post from State House Kenya Facebook page.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said, "This is the stuff of history Eliud Kipchoge. You captured the imagination of the whole world before this great feat and it will continue for a long time. Congratulations on becoming the first human to run a sub 2 hour marathon."

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed tweeted: “With the entire world watching and waiting with baited breathe, Kipchoge began the run at 9:15am Kenyan time in Prater Park, Vienna, Austria, and completed the marathon in 1:59:40 effectively achieving what was previously thought humanly impossible. #NoHumanIsLimited #TwendeKazi.”

