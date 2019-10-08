World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and his technical staff are expected to land in Vienna Tuesday morning ahead of the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge” this weekend.

The Olympic marathon champion was Monday night treated to the affluence that one of Great Britain’s richest persons, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is accustomed to.

Kipchoge left for Vienna aboard Sir Jim’s Gulfstream G280, which was flown by two pilots from his British base to fly Kipchoge to the Austrian capital.

The jet, valued at $24.5 million (Sh2.4 billion), has got Kenyans on social media talking about Kipchoge's attempt to become the first man to run the 42-kilometre distance in under two hours this weekend.

One fan Kiprono said: "I don't know if you people get this hype. Eliud Kipchoge has lacked people to compete with and has instead decided to compete against time and do the unthinkable on Friday. That is running a marathon under 2 hours, something never done before. What a moment."

Mc Kim tweeted: "Finally, the cream de la cream of all marathons is here. He's not competing with anyone nor to win his title but to go below the 2-hour mark.... He's competing with time. I trust that he will do it Probably on 12th Oct 2019."

Advertisement

I WILL MARRY

Softy Ojiambo joked that he would tie the knot if Kipchoge runs the marathon under two hours. "If Eliud Kipchoge breaks his own world record with less than two hour in the 1.59 Challenge, I WILL MARRY"

Raila Junior Odinga, son to opposition leader Raila Odinga, hailed the legend's progress since he switched to marathon from the track. "Eliud Kipchoge is pure class, from recording his fourth London Marathon title to the second fastest speed in history standing at 2:02:37 and now headed to Austria to run against time and break his own record .All the best Kip #GOAT!"

Agnes Kagure reflected on the power of sports that has seen Kipchoge rise from a humble background to an athletics icon.

"The universe has a way of rewarding humble people who focus on building themselves. All the world is now watching Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge; a son of a peasant whose talent hoisted him up the global stage. We believe in you, all the best Eliud."

Amos Koech described Kipchoge as "Pride of Kenya"

"Eliud Kipchoge" is like a human machine. Pride of Kenya and the son of the Land. There is Mursik waiting for you Legend. Know that you inspire many across the board."

WIN FOR KENYA

Lydia Bulimu said should Kipchoge succeed, it will be a win for Kenya.

"Eliud Kipchoge’s win of under 2 hours marathon run, is a win for our country. Wishing him all the best."

Sports journalist Michelle Katami urged Kipchoge to make his preparations count.

"The G.O.A.T's take off... @EliudKipchoge is flying a private jet tonight to Vienna for the @INEOS159 . Eliud is accompanied by his coach Patrick Sang and some of his pace setters.. Safe flight Mr..Philosopher. Bring 1:59 home.. #INEOS159 #NoHumanIsLimited"

Kyrgitt hailed Kipchoge for his brave decision to take on the challenge.

"The fact that Eliud Kipchoge is attempting the #INEOS 1:59 record affirms his place in the annals of athletics history. The attempt alone is enough, the victory would be a bonus. He is no longer running against man, he is running against time."

Mwangi Muiruri marvelled at Kipchoge's daring attempt to run against time.