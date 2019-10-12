How Kipchoge's magic was served at KICC - PHOTOS

By KIPLAGAT SILA

More by this Author

Nairobi residents were not left behind as Kenyans followed proceedings from Vienna, Austria where Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon under two hours during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge on Saturday.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed led a high-power delegation that featured Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang in watching the action from a big screen mounted at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Former World javelin champion Julius Yego (right) and sprinter Alex Sampao watch Eliud Kipchoge during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi on October 12, 2019. PHOTO| SILA KIPLAGAT |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Fans as well as current and former athletes were part of the crowd that exploded in celebration after Kipchoge finished in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

“We are very proud of Kipchoge, he has really raised the Kenyan flag up in the world. Thank you very much Kipchoge,” said Amina.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (left) and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi watch Eliud Kipchoge during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi on October 12, 2019. PHOTO| SILA KIPLAGAT |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Advertisement

Moi said Kipchoge’s feat of busting the two-hour marathon barrier can be equated to Neil Armstrong's achievement of walking on the moon in 1969. “God bless Kipchoge and God bless Kenya,” said Moi.