Kipchoge to battle Messi for top sports award

By HILARY KIMUYU

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has yet again been nominated for the 2019 Laureus Sportsman of the year award.

The Olympic champion has been nominated alongside Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, American golfer Tiger Woods and the Spanish duo of Rafael Nadal (tennis) and Marc Marquez (Moto GP).

On October 12, 2019, Kipchoge became the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours at the specially organised INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Austria, Vienna.

Earlier in the year Kipchoge has also won the 2019 London Marathon in a new course record time of two hours, two minutes and 37 seconds.

His nomination to the Laureus World Sports Awards comes just weeks after he won the World Athletics Athlete of 2019.

Kipchoge has also bagged numerous accolades including back-to-back IAAF Male Athlete of the Year awards and most recently was crowned the BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year.

He has also been nominated for the 2019 Safaricom Sportsman of the Year Award (Soya) whose gala ceremony will be held in Mombasa on January 24, 2020.

All the winners of the Laureus World Sports Awards will be revealed at a ceremony to be held in Berlin on February 17.

NOMINEES

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

1. Lewis Hamilton (UK) – Motor Racing

2. Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) – Athletics

3. Marc Marquez (Spain) – Motor Cycling

4. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – Football

5. Rafael Nadal (Spain) – Tennis

6. Tiger Woods (USA) – Golf

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year

1. Simone Biles (USA) – Gymnastics

2. Allyson Felix (USA) – Athletics

3. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) – Athletics

4. Naomi Osaka (Japan) – Tennis

5. Megan Rapinoe (USA) – Football

6. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) – Skiing

Laureus World Team of the Year

1. Liverpool (UK) – Football

2. Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team (Germany) – Motor Racing

3. South Africa Men’s Rugby Team

4. Spain Men’s Basketball Team

5. Toronto Raptors (Canada) – Basketball

6. United States Women’s Football Team

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year

1. Bianca Andreescu (Canada) – Tennis

2. Egan Bernal (Colombia) – Cycling

3. Coco Gauff (USA) – Tennis

4. Japan Men’s Rugby Team

5. Andy Ruiz Jr (USA) – Boxing

6. Regan Smith (USA) – Swimming

Laureus World Comeback of the Year

1. Nathan Adrian (USA) – Swimming

2. Sophia Florsch (Germany) – Motor Racing

3. Christian Lealiifano (Australia) – Rugby

4. Kawhi Leonard (USA) – Basketball

5. Liverpool (UK) – Football

6. Andy Murray (UK) – Tennis

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

1. Omara Durand (Cuba) – Athletics

2. Diede de Groot (Netherlands) – Wheelchair Tennis

3. Oksana Masters (USA) – Skiing and Cycling

4. Jetze Plat (Netherlands) – Triathlon and Cycling

5. Manuela Schar (Switzerland) – Wheelchair Athletics

6. Alice Tai (UK) – Swimming

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year

1. Italo Ferreira (Brazil) – Surfing

2. Nyjah Huston (USA) – Skateboarding

3. Chloe Kim (USA) – Snowboarding