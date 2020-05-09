Kipchumba cannot wait to run against world’s best in London

By BERNARD ROTICH

The postponement of the London Marathon from April to October due to the coronavirus pandemic hit Vincent Kipchumba hard.

Kipchumba, who is the reigning Amsterdam Marathon champion, was delighted to have been included in the elite men’s list and had been following a programme that he hoped would give him a chance to challenge for glory in Europe’s capital centre.

“It was also going to give me a chance to make some money. When I heard it was postponed I felt traumatised," said Kipchumba.

“At least the race was postponed to October but we are still not sure if the virus will have been contained by then. It’s my prayer that things get back to normal because athletics is my career, and to many others out there.”

Kipchumba, had been training in Kapsabet, Nandi County under the watchful eye of his coach Claudio Berardelli. He said that even though the London race had been pushed back by six months it will not diminish his desire to make his debut in a Majors race.

“When I was informed that I will be competing in London Marathon, I was happy because this was a dream come true for me. I have been eyeing a place in one of the biggest marathons in the world,” said Kipchumba.

He also said that he will be privileged to compete with some of the best athletes in the world over the distance.

“Competing with the world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Berlin Marathon champion Kenenisa Bekele is something I even didn’t think will be possible but here we are waiting for the big day,” said Kipchumba.

However, just like many other elite athletes, the coronavirus has played havoc with his schedule.

He was due to participate in the Roma Ostia Half Marathon, as part of his build up for London, but the race was cancelled.

Nation Sport caught up with him at his home in Chepkatet next to Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu after a morning training session.

“Life has changed and I miss my training mates who have been supportive in my career. We have always trained as a team so it feels eerie finding yourself training alone, doing your long runs alone, but we have to adapt to the situation now. Hopefully, it will not be for long,” said Kipchumba, who normally trains with world marathon bronze medallist Amos Kipruto. He is now following a training programme geared towards peaking in October.