Kipkorir reclaims Standard Chartered Marathon title

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Brimin Kipkorir from Elgeyo Marakwet Sunday recaptured the Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Marathon title.

It's the 2015 Nairobi Half Marathon champion Purity Changwony Jebichi who returned from a two-year maternity break to win women's race after taking off at the 27km mark.

Kipkorir, who won the event in 2017, brushed off Steven Kipchirchir from Kaptagat at the 35km to sweep the course to victory in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 42 seconds.

Kipkorir, who clocked 2:12:39 in 2017, becomes the first athlete to ever recapture the men's title. Kipchirchir finished second in 2:11:53 as Victor Serem clocked 2:12:00.

"The race was superb with the good weather complimenting," said Kipkorir. "I want to take two weeks break then start preparations for another big race in February."

Purity Changwony Jebichi being ushered away after winning women's race of Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Marathon on October 27, 2019. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Related Stories Kwemoi, Chepkirui win Standard Chartered Half Marathon

Advertisement