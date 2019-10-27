alexa Kipkorir reclaims Standard Chartered Marathon title - Daily Nation
Kipkorir reclaims Standard Chartered Marathon title

Sunday October 27 2019

Brimin Kipkorir cuts the tape to win men's race of the Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Marathon at Nyayo Stadium on October 27, 2019. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI |

AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
Brimin Kipkorir from Elgeyo Marakwet Sunday recaptured the Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Marathon title.

It's the 2015 Nairobi Half Marathon champion Purity Changwony Jebichi who returned from a two-year maternity break to win women's race after taking off at the 27km mark.

Kipkorir, who won the event in 2017, brushed off Steven Kipchirchir from Kaptagat at the 35km to sweep the course to victory in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 42 seconds.

Kipkorir, who clocked 2:12:39 in 2017, becomes the first athlete to ever recapture the men's title. Kipchirchir finished second in 2:11:53 as Victor Serem clocked 2:12:00.

"The race was superb with the good weather complimenting," said Kipkorir. "I want to take two weeks break then start preparations for another big race in February."

Purity Changwony Jebichi being ushered away after winning women's race of Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Marathon on October 27, 2019. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Changwony swept to victory in 2:30:33, beating Chemtai Rionotukei to second place in 2:33:03 as Shelmith Muriuki timed 2:34:39 for third.

