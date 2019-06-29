Kipkurui and Kiruki labour to win Lewa Marathon titles

By JOSEPH KANYI

By CHARLES WANYORO

Duncan Kipkurui and Emma Kiruki endured a tough course and hot conditions to win the 20th edition of Safaricom Marathon at Lewa Conservancy on Saturday in Isiolo County.

Kiruki, a mother of one who also won the women’s race in 2008, timed 2 hours,50.31 for victory. “Everything about this race is tough. I ran my own race here and I’m glad to have won,” said Kiruki.

With a personal best of two hours and twenty nine minutes which she clocked at Taiwan marathon in 2010, Kiruki said she is eyeing more marathon races this year.

From the fifth kilometre, Kiruki used two male athletes as her pacemaker till the 25th kilometre when she overtook them and maintained the tempo to win, followed by Iten-based Daisy Chepkorir and Mary Mwaniki from Nyahururu who returned ten minutes later in 3:03.03 and 3:18.10 respectively.

On the other hand, Kipkurui, 34, overcame the odds to emerge the new champion in a star-studded event.

“First of all, I did not have money to register for the race and I sought assistance from a friend. Then when travelling here on Friday, I was held up in a gridlock for five hours. That pushed me to persevere the tough conditions and I thank God I have won,” said Kiruki.

The two-time marathon champion from Kapkitony in Elgeyo Marakwet County broke off from the leading pack at 25th kilometre and in the last five kilometres, he was way ahead of the competition. He won in 2:20.04.

Pre-race favourite and six-time former champion Philemon Baaru did not finish the race in an event which attracted 1,400 runners from over 20 countries.

Former Paris Half Marathon champion Morris Munene won the marathon half marathon race in 1:06.06, followed by John Elimlim (1:06.29), followed by Mike Boit (1:06.57).