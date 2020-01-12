By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Kenya's World 10,000m bronze medallist Rhonex Kipruto and 2016 Africa 5,000m champion Sheila Chepkirui have smashed men and women’s10km road world records in Valencia, Spain.

The 20-year-old Kipruto won the Valencia Ibercaja 10-kilometres road race on Sunday in a new World record time of 26 minutes and 23 seconds.

Chepkirui, the 2016 Africa Cross Country silver medallist returned a new tome of 29:42 in the women’s race at the same event in the Spanish city.

Kipruto, who is also the World Under-20 10,000m champion set the new time just six weeks after Uganda’s World 10,000m champion Joshua had set it during the Valencia Half Marathon on December 1.

Kipruto cruised past the 5km mark on 13:18 on his way to shaving off Cheptegei’s record by massive 15 seconds.

Cheptegei, the World Cross Country champion, broke the 10km road world record in Valencia, setting a new time of 26:38.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old Ugandan broke the previous record by six seconds, which was set Kenya's Leonard Komon when he won the Utrecht Singelloop 10km race in 26:44 on September 26, 2010 in the Netherlands.

Chepkirui shattered the previous record held by another Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei by a second. Jepkosgei, who is the 2019 New York City marathon champion, won the won the Birell Prague Grand Prix in a new world record time of 29:43 on September in 2017 in the Czech capital.

Results

1.Rhonex Kipruto (Kenya) 26:24 (WR)

2.Bernard Kimeli (Kenya) 27:12

3.Julián Wanders 27:13 (AR-Europa)

Women

1. Sheila Chepkirui (kenya) 29:42

2. Rosemary Wanjiru (kenya)29:46