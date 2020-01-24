Kiptanui finishes second in marathon debut

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenya's Eric Kiptanui finished second in Dubai Marathon held on Friday.

Kiptanui, who was making her debut in the marathon, clocked 2:06:17 behind winner Olika Adugna Bikila of Ethiopia who timed 2:06:15.

Born and bred in Kaptel, Nandi County Kiptanui is a close friend of world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and was among the rabbits during the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in Vienna last October.

Both the men's and women's races were dominated by Ethiopians as Abeje Ayana, Tesfaye Anbessa, Atnafu Zerihun finished third, fourth and fifth respectively in the men’s category.

Degefa Debele Worknesh clocked 2:19:38 to win the women’s race and was followed by compatriots Shone Amana, Hirpa Badane, Abayechew Jabore and Dida Yami who finished second, third and fourth respectively.

It was a clean sweep for Ethiopians as they swept the top 10 positions in the women’s race but Kiptanui denied them a similar feat in the men’s race.

Kiptanui, who only became a fulltime athlete after quitting Kenya Wildlife Service in 2015, said a stomach discomfort slowed him down.

“The race was good but at 35kms I started feeling a stitch and couldn’t push more. I tried to maintain my pace and at 41kms I pushed a little bit more and managed to finish second,” Kiptanui told Nation Sport.

Kiptanui is eager to return to Dubai next year and bag gold.