Kiptoo, Chebet win Nairobi Cross Country

Nandi-based Silas Kiptoo and Sandrafelis Chebet from Londiani will lead Nairobi Region team at the National Cross Country Championships next Saturday at Uhuru Gardens.

Kiptoo, who hails from Uasin Gishu, sealed the ticket for his second appearance at the Nationals when he won the Nairobi Region Cross Country men's 10km race at Posta ground, Ngong Road on Saturday.

Representing Westlands, Kiptoo led from the bell to conquer the muddy course in 31 minutes and 33.3 seconds, beating Naibei Kiplimo from Kasarani to second place in 31:57.5.

Other athletes from Kasarani Joel Melly and John Mburu romped home in third and fourth in 32:06.9 and 32:29.8 respectively to all seal their places in the Nairobi team.

"The course was muddy but I was comfortable because I trained well under similar conditions in Nandi Bulls," said Kiptoo adding that he has improved greatly since shifting his training base from Kaptagat to Nandi Hills under coach Mike Kosgei.

"It feels great to claim my first ever cross country victory and I hope to take my superlative form to the Nationals," explained Kiptoo, who finished 15th last year during the National Cross Country Championships in Eldoret.

"My dream is to get to represent my country for the first time at any level in a Championship event," said Kiptoo, having finished 17th at Discovery Cross Country and third at Nandi County Cross Country Championships recently.

If his plan for Cross Country fails to fall in place, Kiptoo plans to shift to the United States for road racing events.

Athletics Kenya intend to pick Team Kenya next Saturday at Uhuru Gardens for the Africa Cross Country Championships planned for April 8 in Lome, Togo.

Senior women's event curved to a two-horse battle after the first of the five-lap race with Chebet, who represented Lang'ata and Caroline Gitonga from Kasarani exchanged leads.

Sandrafelis Chebet runs to the finishing line to win the 10km senior women's race during Athletics Kenya Nairobi Branch Cross Country Championship at Posta ground, Nairobi on February 1, 2020. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Chebet would use her vast experience to beat Gitonga with her splendid kick in the last kilometre to triumph in 37:05.2 and retain her Nairobi Region title.

"I am glad to retain my crown even though the conditions were muddy slowing the race," said Chebet after edging out Gitonga to second place in 35:10.2.

"I really wasn't worried about Gitonga since I knew I had a good kick and also was keen on her breathing style. She was struggling," said Chebet who expressed her intentions to represent the country at the Africa event.

"I was struggling in the last two kilometre but i gave it a good shot," said Gitonga, who is based in Naivasha.

Sammary Cherotich from Dagoretti romped home third in 37:15.1 to seal the first three automatic places in Nairobi's senior women's team.

Ngong-based Joseph Waweru, who competed for Makadara, won men's Under-20 race in 24:46.8 beating teammate Jackson Kasaine and Victor Chepkwony from Lang'ata in 25:23.9 and 25:37.7 respectively to claim the first three automatic slots.