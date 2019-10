By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

More by this Author

By AFP

More by this Author

IN DOHA

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won the men's 10,000 metres world title in Doha on Sunday timing the second fastest ever in the championships history of 26min 48.36sec.

The 23-year-old -- silver medallist in 2017 -- is the first Ugandan to win the title.