Kishoyian, Moraa impress in World Championship trials

By AYUMBA AYODI

National 400m champions Alphas Kishoyian and Mary Moraa gave a pointer of what to expect at the Doha World Championships when they won the National trials at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

Kishoyian timed 45.65 seconds to easily win the men's race, beating Alex Sampao and Joseph Poghisio to second and third place in 46.06 and 46.20 respectively.

Kishoyian is the only qualifier in men's 400m for the World Championships planned from September 27 to October 6 in Doha.

"I was easy and the weather was conducive. For sure I am enjoying good form and all I need to do is sharpen my reaction time and technic," said Kishoyian who is targeting the final in Doha.

Moraa took control with 200m to go winning the women's race in 52.16 as Kenya's only qualifier for the World Championships Hellen Syombua finished seventh and last in 55.99.

Syombua and Moraa are the only qualifiers in women's 400m for the World Championships.

"I wanted to execute well from the blocks and see if I can run without any pain or limp. I didn't feel any discomfort and that is a good sign," said Syombua, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.