alexa Kishoyian, Moraa win national 400m titles - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

Kishoyian, Moraa win national 400m titles

Thursday August 22 2019

Alphas Kishoyian (right) of Kenya Defence Force crosses the finishing line during Athletics Kenya Nationals Athletics Championship men's 400 metres race final at Nyayo National Stadium on August 22, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Alphas Kishoyian (right) of Kenya Defence Force crosses the finishing line during Athletics Kenya Nationals Athletics Championship men's 400 metres race final at Nyayo National Stadium on August 22, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Sampao came in second in 46.41 as Omae settled third in 46.42
  • Moraa, the Africa Under-20 champion, romped home in 52.65 to win her maiden national title
  • Moraa edged out Kenya Police compatriot Gladys Musyoki to second in 54.13 as Nevian Michira from Kenya Prisons timed 54.24 for third
Advertisement
 
AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
More by this Author

Alphas Kishoyian of Kenya Defence Forces Thursday reclaimed National men's 400m title while Mary Moraa won her maiden women's crown at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kishoyian easily beat Alex Sampao from Kenya Police and Eastern's Collins Omae to triumph in 45.55 seconds.

Sampao came in second in 46.41 as Omae settled third in 46.42.

"I am glad to have regained my form on time and this is amazing as I head to the African Games later this week," said Kishoyian.

Athletics at the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco start on Monday.

Kishoyian, 24, had last won the title in 2016.

Also Read

Team Kenya was due to leave for the Games on Thursday midnight.

Moraa, the Africa Under-20 champion, romped home in 52.65 to win her maiden national title.

Moraa, the 2017 World Under-18 400m silver medallist, edged out Kenya Police compatriot Gladys Musyoki to second in 54.13 as Nevian Michira from Kenya Prisons timed 54.24 for third.

Moraa, 19, is also headed for the African Games, having finished second during the trials.

Advertisement