Kishoyian, Moraa win national 400m titles

By AYUMBA AYODI

Alphas Kishoyian of Kenya Defence Forces Thursday reclaimed National men's 400m title while Mary Moraa won her maiden women's crown at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kishoyian easily beat Alex Sampao from Kenya Police and Eastern's Collins Omae to triumph in 45.55 seconds.

Sampao came in second in 46.41 as Omae settled third in 46.42.

"I am glad to have regained my form on time and this is amazing as I head to the African Games later this week," said Kishoyian.

Athletics at the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco start on Monday.

Kishoyian, 24, had last won the title in 2016.

Team Kenya was due to leave for the Games on Thursday midnight.

Moraa, the Africa Under-20 champion, romped home in 52.65 to win her maiden national title.

Moraa, the 2017 World Under-18 400m silver medallist, edged out Kenya Police compatriot Gladys Musyoki to second in 54.13 as Nevian Michira from Kenya Prisons timed 54.24 for third.