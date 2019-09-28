Kenyan trio coasts into World Championships 800m semis

The Kenyan trio of Emmanuel Korir, Ferguson Rotich and Kipngetich Ng'eno sailed into the semi-finals of the men's 800m after winning their respective heats in the two-lap race in the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha on Saturday.

Ng'eno, who finished second in the Kenyan trials for the Worlds, was the first on the track of the three Kenyans in Heat 2 which he won in 1:46.07 ahead of Spaniard Adrián Ben (1:46.12) and Great Britain's Adam Webb (1:46.23) to all seal the three automatic qualifying slots. Fourth placed Brannon Kidder from the US sneaked through as one of the best losers.

Rotich won Heat 4 in 1:45.98. The top five runners in this heat sailed through to the semi-finals due Sunday.

Korir had the fastest time in the qualifying rounds of 1:45.16, with Morocco's Mostafa Smaili (1:45.27) and Puerto Rico's Wesley Vázquez (1:45.47) coming home second and third respectively.