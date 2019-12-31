Kosgei caps fine year with victory in Brazil

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

Women’s world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei is this year's champion of Corrida International de Sao Silvestre 15-kilometre road race held in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday.

The athlete who trains in Kapsait, Elgeyo-Marakwet County took an early lead before winning the race in 48 minutes and 56 seconds ahead of her compatriot Sheila Chelangat who timed 50:10 while Ethiopia’s Tisadk Nigus sealed the podium in 50:12.

World Half Marathon bronze medallist Pauline Kaveke finished fourth in 50:51 while Delvine Meringor also from Kenya was fifth after crossing the line in 50:51.

Kosgei said she was using the race to gauge her body having resumed training recently.

“The race was part of my training regime because I wanted to see how my body will react after a long break. I started my training two weeks ago and I’m happy with the win,” said the athlete.

Kosgei revealed she will step up training in the new year with her sights trained on a major race in April and the Olympics Games.

Advertisement

“I'm looking forward to being named in the team that will be heading to the Olympics Games and my target is to win gold. I also want to participate in one race in April,” she said.

In the men’s category, Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie crossed the line in 42:59 ahead of Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo who is also the World Cross Country silver medallist who clocked 43:00 while another Kenyan Titus Ekiru settled for third in 43:54.

Geoffrey Kipchumba was fourth with a time of 45:10 while Tanzania’s Joseph Panca finished fifth in 45:33.

In BO Classic 5km road race in Italy, Kenya’s Margaret Chelimo who is also the 5,000m world silver medallist won in 15 minutes and 30 seconds ahead of Ethiopia’s Gudeta Netsanet who clocked 15:31 while Gloria Kite was third after timing 15:32.