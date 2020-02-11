By AYUMBA AYODI

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) will make public the details of Team Kenya’s pre-Olympic camp in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan on Thursday at the Radisson Blue, Nairobi.

Nock acting secretary general Francis Mutuku disclosed that the deal has been finalised and will be signed and witnessed by top officials from the ministry of sports, Nock, federations and the leadership from Kurume City.

Mutuku said the nitty-gritty of the deal including how much it will cost will be revealed during the function that will be attended by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed and Nock president Paul Tergat.

Deputy Governor of Fukuoka Prefecture, Akie Oomaga, deputy mayor of Kurume City Toshitaka Nakasima, Kurume City Council chairman Kazunobu Nagata and President of Kurume Chamber of Commerce and Industry Yasuto Motomura will grace the function.

Three-week camp

Team Kenya will be expected to camp at Kurume City three weeks before the Tokyo Olympic Games but that will depend on the events’ scheduled for the Summers Games starting on July 24 to August 9.

Mutuku said Kurume City will provide the training facilities, accommodation and transport from Tokyo to Kurume and back while the team is in Japan.

“The exact days of departure to Kurume will be decided after consultation with team managers and coaches since they are better placed on the technical aspect of preparations and competition,” said Mutuku, adding that they settled on Kurume “after consultative and conclusive” discussion with all the stakeholders.

“All the legal and contractual implications of the whole deal with Kurume City governors have been discussed and concluded,” said Mutuku.

Kurume City is approximately 1,086km by road and 879km by air from the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

Mutuku said Kurume offered a better deal compared with two other places they had considered ranging from accommodation, facilities and transport.