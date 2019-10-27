Kwemoi, Chepkirui win Standard Chartered Half Marathon

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Newcomer Andrew Kwemoi from Trans Nzoia and Sheila Chepkirui from Kenya Defence Forces are the winners of this year's Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Half Marathon.

Kwemoi took off from a pack of four athletes with three kilometres to go to win in 1 hour, 01 minutes and 51 seconds.

The 20-year-old Kwemoi, who is fresh from finishing third at Family Bank Marathon in Eldoret, edged out Kiprono Koech and Edmond Kipng'etich to second and third places in 1:02:01 and 1:02:06 respectively.

"The weather was good and the flat course made it better," said Kwemoi, who however advised the organisers to plan the race well to avoid congestion at the start. "Ideally, they need to keep elite athletes some distance from the rest of the pack."

Chepkirui, the former Africa 5,000m champion, left her teammate Deborah Samum at the 19km mark to triumph on her first appearance over the distance and the race.

"I really enjoyed the race and it felt good this being my first half Marathon race," said Chepkirui, who is fresh from winning Durban 10km race in South Africa. Samum finished second.