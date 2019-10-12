Cherono faces Farah in quest for Chicago title
Lawrence Cherono heads back to the United States of America looking to strike the jackpot again.
The Boston Marathon champion will line up for the Chicago Marathon on Sunday intent on another win.
Cherono will be challenged by the race defending champion Briton Mo Farah (2:05:11), former Chicago Marathon champion Dickson Chumba (2:04:32), USA’s Galen Rupp (2:06:07), Bedan Karoki among others.
The presence of Farah and Rupp does not worry Cherono who said he in his best possible shape. The duo is associated with banned Cuban-American coach Alberto Salazar. He was Farah's coach until 2017. Salazar was suspended for four years for doping his athletes 10 days ago.
“My training has been going on well and I am ready to face any runner.”
He said he had prepared intensely for the last four months as he plotted to wrest the title from Farah.
“Mo is a strong athlete and I will be doing my best to run a fast race because he is so strong in the final kilometres. We have to seek a way of dropping him earlier in the race,” added Cherono.
Cherono will be remembered for his sprint finish at the Boston Marathon in April. He finished in 2:07:57 beating Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa by two seconds at the tape while Kenya’s Kenneth Kipkemoi settled for third place in 2:08:07.