Cherono faces Farah in quest for Chicago title

Lawrence Cherono heads back to the United States of America looking to strike the jackpot again.

The Boston Marathon champion will line up for the Chicago Marathon on Sunday intent on another win.

Cherono will be challenged by the race defending champion Briton Mo Farah (2:05:11), former Chicago Marathon champion Dickson Chumba (2:04:32), USA’s Galen Rupp (2:06:07), Bedan Karoki among others.

The presence of Farah and Rupp does not worry Cherono who said he in his best possible shape. The duo is associated with banned Cuban-American coach Alberto Salazar. He was Farah's coach until 2017. Salazar was suspended for four years for doping his athletes 10 days ago.

“My training has been going on well and I am ready to face any runner.”

He said he had prepared intensely for the last four months as he plotted to wrest the title from Farah.

