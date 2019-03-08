Legendary Kenyan athlete Nyandika Maiyoro laid to rest

By BENSON AYIENDA

Legendary Kenyan athlete Nyandika Maiyoro was on Friday laid to rest at his home in Kiogoro, Nyaribari Chache in Kisii County even as promises made to him while he was still alive remain unfulfilled.

At the burial, local political leaders came under criticism from the thousands of mourners who attended the funeral for neglecting the hero, who died after a long illness last month.

The mourners, including Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jackson Tuwei and Dan Muchoki who is the national AK technical director and the president of coaches in Africa, showed solidarity with the departing soul of one of Kenya’s seminal footprints on the global athletics stage.

Speakers eulogised the man as a true legend.

"It's with deep sorrow that today we are laying to rest a sports icon Nyandika Mayioro, he will be truly remembered for his outstanding contribution in athletics in Kenya and indeed in the world " said former Nock president Kipchoge Keino, himself a legendary athlete.

Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri and Nyaribari Chache Member of Parliament Richard Tong’i were in attendance with the county government being represented by the minister for roads Vincent Sagwe.

At the funeral, which was held a day after another track legend, Daniel Rudisha, passed on - former Olympics 800m champion Billy Konchella narrated to the audience how he remained close with Maiyoro to his death.

Before his death, Mairoyo told Nation Sport a story of how a seven-acre piece of land in Nyamira County, given to him by Kenya's first President Jomo Kenyatta, had been grabbed. Then there was a house, near the Gusii Stadium, given to him in the 60s but which he claimed local authorities had taken away.

“It’s very sad that the government neglected such a hero when he was in need but they are now pretending to be so much concerned,” Konchella lamented.

AK chief Tuwei said the association will work with the family members to ensure they do not suffer in Maiyoro's absence.

“I invite his two widows and one child from each family to visit us in Nairobi as we have a plan of helping them,” said Tuwei.

But the county government, in spite of the criticism, was also full of promises, pledging to ensure the family gets justice as well as proposal to rename Gusii Stadium after him. On the latter, the local County Assembly will have to endorse the move.

“As the county government, we have stood with this family since Nyandika passed on and we promise to continue supporting them even more,” said Sagwe.

Nyaribari Chache MP Tong’i stood with the same message of hope to the family.

“When the president was in Kisii a few weeks ago, he directed me and the county commissioner to ensure the family repossess all the properties that are alleged to be grabbed,” he said.

Among the former athletes who attended the burial were Kipchoge Keino (1972 Olympics gold medallist 3000m steeplechase), Dan Omwanza (1972 800m gold medallist, Munich), Fatwell Kimaiyo, Charles Asati, Christopher Magoma and Hezekiah Nyamao among others.