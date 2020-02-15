Little-known Nyabuto shines in Kisii races

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

Little-known Tecla Nyabuto, 19, from Keroka Technical Training Institute, timed 10 minutes, 59.79 seconds to win women’s 3,000 metres race at the Kenya Association of Technical Training Institutions Western Kenya region athletics championships at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County on Thursday.

The championships, that started on Wednesday, brought together more than 50 technical training institutions over three days at Kisii National Polytechnic (KNP).

Nyabuto led from the start and maintained a quick pace to the end to claim the title in a competitive race on a sunny day.

"I had prepared well for the race for a month and I met stiff competition but I thank God that I won the race at the end," she said.

Her team mate Millicent Nyaberi timed 11:02:41 to finish second, followed by Jenipher Chebet 12:57:78 from Shamberere.

Paul Machoka (Keroka) timed 31:46:1 to win men’s 10,000m race, followed by Victor Kiprotich from Mawego (32:24:4) and Pius Obara from Keroka (33:24:2).

Advertisement

Titus Mogusu from Keroka timed 15:10:21 to win men’s 5,000m race ahead of Evans Kiptoo (15:20:33) from Mawego, and Kiprotich (15:26:85).

Dolphine Omare (17:35:35) from Keroka won women’s 5,000m race, followed by her team mate Martha Mokaya (17:36:35).

In men’s 10,000m walk race, Shadrack Wakoko (Kisiwa) timed 55.04.49 to claim the title ahead of Dan Ekai 56:16:15 (Matili) while Maxwell Barasa 57:13:17 came third.

Rose Nekesa (Kisiwa) won women’s walk race in 63:43:41, followed by her team mate Centrine Soita (65:05:26). Diana Wanjala (Sang’alo) timed 66:04:94for third.

National 400m champion Mary Moraa, representing Keroka Institute, won 100m title ahead of former national junior 200m champion Maureen Thomas.

Moraa had earlier won the 800m title in 2:44:8, before she led her team to clinch 4x100m relay title.

Keroka head coach Anthony Nyamwamu said: "I am impressed that qualified referees were used in the competition unlike in the past where teachers officiated.”