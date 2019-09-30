By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

Former world champion Eunice Sum carries Kenya's hopes on Monday in the final of women's 800 metres race which starts at 10.10pm.

With 2017 winner Caster Semenya from South Africa missing from this year's World Championships in Doha, a new world champion will be crowned today in Doha.

On Saturday, Sum, who won gold in 2013 edition of the games held in Moscow, qualified for the final after timing two minutes, 00.10 seconds behind winner Halima Nakaayi of Uganda (1:59.35).

And Sum, who is Kenya's only representative in the two-lap race, has promised to fight tooth and nail to bring home a medal.

"I am aware of what awaits me in the final. I will give it my all, knowing what is at stake," Sum told Nation Sport after Saturday's semi-final races.

MAJOR BOOST

On Sunday, Team Kenya officials flew in 2008 Olympics 800 metres gold medallist Janeth Jepkosgei to Team Kenya camp, and it is hoped that Jepkosgei, who also won gold in 2007 World Championships in Osaka, will be a major boost for Sum heading to the final.

American Ajee Wilson, who claimed bronze behind winner Semenya and Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba in the 2017 World Championships, presents a huge threat to Sum.

The former Africa and Commonwealth 800m champion must also run a tactful race and avoid being boxed in the inside lane by her opponents in the heats on Friday.

On the day, Uganda's Nakaayi tried to hold Sum back as the Ugandan tried to make space for herself to push through.

SPIKED TWO TIMES

"I planned to run from outside so as to avoid the mistakes I had committed during the heats. I was spiked two times in the heats, but I came off better today," Sum said on Saturday.

The final will also feature United States of America's Raevin Rogers who timed 1:59.57 in the first semi-final heat to reach the final alongside second-placed Winnie Nanyondo from Uganda who clocked 1:59.75.

RACE FAVOURITE

Race favourite Wilson from USA clocked 2:00.31 in the second semi-final heat on Saturday to reach the final alongside Morocco's Rababe Arafi (2:00.80).