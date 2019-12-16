By JACOB WALTER

Long-serving national women volleyball team setter Janet Wanja will not be available for selection for the upcoming Africa Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers slated for January 2-10 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The veteran setter who failed to report to camp by close of business Sunday even after being given an extension by the technical bench to attend to family issues.

According to head coach Paul Bitok, he held lengthy talks with the 35-year-old who cited personal reasons for her failure to link up with the team.

The absence of Wanja means Bitok is left with award-winning Jane Wacu, Kenya Prisons' Joy Lusenaka and fast-rising Esther Mutinda in the setting department.

VERY COMMITTED

"As a team we are very grateful for Wanja's services all through. Coupled with her experience she is always very committed, smart and is a natural leader!” said Bitok. “Wanja remains one of the best setters Kenya has ever produced. Personally I'm grateful for having worked with Wanja, I am looking forward to future national duties with her."

However, Wanja's absence should come as a relief for Lusenaka who has played second fiddle to Wacu and Wanja for long.

Lusenaka has been feted as the best setter in the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League for the last two seasons.

BIG BLOW

Wacu, who has previously partnered with Wanja in almost all national team assignments, said it’s a big blow coupled by the absence of middle blocker Triza Atuka who is nursing a knee injury.

“The two- Wanja and Atuka - are key players. I have partnered with Wanja since I joined the national team in 2006. While the gap will give other players chance to show their worth, I had hoped we would finish the journey together with Wanja.I wish her well going forward,” said Wacu who is attached to club Arsu in Seychelles.