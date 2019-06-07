Manang'oi brothers star at Narok AK meet

By GEORGE SAYAGIE

More by this Author

The Manang'oi brothers, Elijah, George and Geoffrey, light up Narok Stadium on Friday during day one of the third Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting

World Under-18 champion George Manangoi and his younger sibling Geoffrey, booked their places in Saturday’s final of the men’s 1,500m after easily qualifying from heat 1 and 2 respectively.

The senior Manang'oi (Elijah), the world 1,500 metres champion, ran in the 5,000 metres.

He said he was recovering from a minor injury that could not allow him to compete in the 1,500m race but was quick to add he would defend his world title in Doha this year.

Monica Chirchir (Individual) won the women’s 10,000 metres final in 33 minutes and 55 seconds ahead of Gladys Koech of Kenya Navy (33:28) and Irene Chemtai from Iten who clinched second and third positions respectively.

In women’s 400 metres final, Vanis Kerubo emerged the best after clocking 60.7 seconds, followed by Postal Corporation of Kenya’s Caroline Waiga (62.4) and Jeruyiot Kadogo (64.4).

Other events that were held on Friday were 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles and javelin for both men and women.

This is the first time Narok is hosting an AK weekend meet.

The county government has worked to bring the length of the track to the stipulated international measurement.

The Narok leg is the third and last AK Track and Field Meet before the trials for the African Games planned for June 20 to 22 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.