Manangoi happy with 2020 Tokyo Olympics delay

A hamstring injury suffered in the heats saw Elijah Manangoi’s dreams of gold in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games 1,500m men’s race go up in smoke.

The 2017 World 1,500m champion also saw his dreams of a defending that title in Doha last year shattered by a stress fracture on his right leg.

Manangoi, fondly known as the “Lion”, has not competed since winning the national 1,500m title on August 22 at the Nyayo National Stadium after the injury on his right leg recurred in training.

The consequence was he failed to defend his world title as his training and teammate from Rongai Athletics Club, Timothy Cheruiyot went on to clinch gold in Doha.

Manangoi will now have to wait another year before chasing Kenya’s seventh Olympic gold medal in the metric mile race after the Tokyo Games were deferred from July 24 to August 9 this year to July 23 to August 8 next year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The delay might turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the 27-year-old 2018 Commonwealth and Continental Cup 1,500m champion.

“Things didn’t go well for me on my debut at the Olympics in Rio with the injury,” Manangoi said.

“I was looking forward to the event this year after having fully recovered but again, the postponement gives me a chance to prepare better,”

Manangoi noted that there will not be much to be accomplished this year since no one knows when the coronavirus pandemic will end.

“If normalcy resume it could be late this year where one can only take part in two or three events. For me it gives me an extra year to prepare hence it will definitely help me build up well towards the Olympics but also the 2022 World Championships,” said Manangoi, who is currently training at his home in Ntulele, Narok County, about 131km from Nairobi.

“Winning that precious Olympic medal will feel good as it will set the stage to recapture my world title,” said Manangoi. “We can only pray for good health and form from God.”

Manangoi, who is based at Rongai Athletics Club, has been combining personal and his coach, Bernard Ouma’s programmes to stay fit as he tries to cope with the coronavirus social distancing directive.

“Practicing social distancing is for the good of us all and the best thing to do at the moment,” said Manangoi, who trains daily starting with a one hour road run from 5.30am at the scenic Ntulele area with his younger brother Edward.

“I then take a short rest before embarking on the treadmill that is in the house for an intense run of 45 minutes to 1 hour before embarking on normal stretches and exercises,” said Manangoi.

Even in training the world beating runner has time to attend to domestic chores such as herding his cattle and checking on his businesses.