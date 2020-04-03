Marathon star charged with breaking curfew rules

By EVANS KIPKURA

More by this Author

Former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang was on Friday handed a Sh5,000 fine or two months in prison sentence at the Iten law courts for breaking curfew rules in the country.

Kipsang, an MCA and a host of other revellers were arrested on Thursday in a popular club in Iten after they were found inside the joint well past 7pm, when everybody is expected to be indoor according to the curfew times announced by the government last week.

The renown marathon runner, Kapchemutwa MCA Ambrose Kiplagat alias 'Roho Juu' and 20 other people spent the night in police custody according to the county police commander John Mwinzi.

He said they were arrested at 8pm on Thursday in the joint.

“The suspects had locked themselves up in the establishment and were having drinks beyond the 7 o'clock set curfew time.

“Police had to force themselves in before arresting them,” said Mwinzi.

He added that the police were following a tip from members of the public who got wind of people locked up in the club while drinking and talking loudly.

Related Stories Ex-World marathon record holder arrested

Advertisement

The group of merry markers was bundled in a waiting police Land Rover and taken to Iten police station.