Marathoners share experience of running in empty Tokyo streets

By BERNARD ROTICH

When world marathon record holder and Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge was preparing for his now famous Ineos 1:59 Challenge — attempt to run a 42km race in under two hours — last year he specifically asked for crowds to line the route in Vienna, Austria.

An earlier attempt by the same runner to breach the two-hour barrier in 2017 at the Nike Breaking2 race in Monza in Milan, Italy ended 25 seconds short.

But on the streets of Vienna, roared on by thousands of fans Kipchoge dipping inside the mythical two hours for a marathon in an astonishing time of 1:59:40.2

He acknowledged that the screaming fans played a huge part in his successful attempt.

Exuberant fans have always been part and parcel of sport.

It was thus interesting to see the first Marathon Majors race of the season, the Tokyo Marathon, races without fans.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic organisers of the Japanese city race told fans to stay at home.

Nation Sport talked to Kenyan athletes who competed in the race that cancelled the participation of the registered 38,000 regular runners with competition only open to the invited elite runners.

Former World Half Marathon Championships bronze medallist Sally Chepyego and Frankfurt Marathon champion Valary Aiyabei were the Kenyans in the women’s category of that marathon raced on March 1.

The Kenyan runners in the men’s category had World Championships bronze medallist Amos Kipruto, Simon Kariuki, former Tokyo Marathon champion Dickson Chumba and former World Half Championships silver medallist Bedan Karoki.

According to Chepyego, who has lived in Japan for more than 10 years, it was eyrie competing in an almost empty street something she has not seen before since she started her career.

“We were lucky to compete in this years’ Tokyo Marathon edition but I must say it was different from all the other races that I have competed in because the streets were empty with no fans to cheer you on. The Japanese love athletics and you would find the streets full whenever there is a marathon race,” said Chepyego.

She said that the race had the best organisation making sure the athletes were safe with minimal interaction from the public.

“Despite the few or none fans at the streets, the organisation was good and this gave us determination to compete on that day. We had a lot of tension while competing but I’m happy we finished the race and came back home safely,” said Chepyego.

She said that after jetting back she went through various medical tests and also quarantined herself at home just in case she had have picked the virus.

“I went through various tests both in Japan and after jetting back I was given a clean bill of health. I further stayed indoors for two weeks and this is the time the pandemic was now spreading but I’m happy I tested negative when for further check-ups,” said Chepyego.

Chepyego finished in fourth position clocking 2:21:42 in a race won by Israel athlete Lonah Salpeter who timed 2:17:45 ahead of Ethiopia’s Birhane Dibaba who clocked 2:18:35 while her compatriot Asefa Kebede settled for third position in 2:20:30.

Amos Kipruto on his part said that he is still recovering after picking an injury during the race that saw him finish in 18th position in a time of 2:08:00.

Kipruto said that it was a race very different from what he is used to with empty spaces on the side of the road which normally would be packed with screaming fans.

“It was a race different from the others and this time even my friends could not meet and interact with me. We were under strict supervision and I think that saved us because our lives are more important than interaction,” said Kipruto.

He is optimistic of representing Kenya at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.