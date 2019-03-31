 Masai, Kipkoech claim Kenyan double in Warsaw - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

Masai, Kipkoech claim Kenyan double in Waraw

Sunday March 31 2019

Kenya's Gilbert Masai cuts the tape to win the 2019 Warsaw Half Marathon on March 31, 2019 in Poland. PHOTO | IAAF |

Kenya's Gilbert Masai cuts the tape to win the 2019 Warsaw Half Marathon on March 31, 2019 in Poland. PHOTO | IAAF |  

In Summary

  • Kipkoech and Wambui were still together at 15 kilometres (49:35) but Kipkoech slowly pulled ahead of her compatriot soon after.
  • The 22-year-old went on to win in 1:10:19, just six seconds shy of the PB she set on her debut at the distance last year. Wambui took second place in 1:11:07, while Mulugeta prevented another Kenyan podium sweep, finishing third in 1:12:19.
Advertisement
 
By IAAF.ORG
More by this Author

Gilbert Masai and Gladys Kipkoech pulled away in the final five kilometres to win the PZU Warsaw Half Marathon, securing a Kenyan double at the IAAF Silver Label road race on Sunday.

A lead pack of seven had emerged within the first five kilometres, which was covered in 14:27. But at 10 kilometres, reached in 28:42, the pack had been whittled down to four: Masai, Silas Kiptoo, Peter Kirui and Ethiopia’s Getaye Gelaw.

Masai started to gradually open a gap on his opponents in the second half. He had a four-second lead over Kirui at 15 kilometres (43:15) with Kiptoo a further seven seconds in arrears.

The positions remained the same until the end but the gaps grew. Masai eventually won in 1:01:43, leading a Kenyan sweep with Kirui taking second place in 1:01:57 and Kiptoo completing the podium in 1:02:03.

In the women’s race, Abebech Mulugeta ran alongside Kipkoech and Tabitha Wambui through the first five kilometres in a swift 15:50, but the pace soon settled with the Kenyan duo reaching 10 kilometres in 32:24 and Mulugeta already starting to pay for her early efforts.

Kipkoech and Wambui were still together at 15 kilometres (49:35) but Kipkoech slowly pulled ahead of her compatriot soon after.

Related Content

The 22-year-old went on to win in 1:10:19, just six seconds shy of the PB she set on her debut at the distance last year. Wambui took second place in 1:11:07, while Mulugeta prevented another Kenyan podium sweep, finishing third in 1:12:19.

Related Stories

4  hours ago

Impressive Obiri turns focus back to track

“It is the hardest race I have ever done,” she said, “but the best one.”

Advertisement