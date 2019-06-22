Maureen Thomas edges Kadogo in African Games qualifiers

By AYUMBA AYODI

Former national junior 200m champion Maureen Thomas stunned Kenya's 200m champion Eunice Kadogo to win women's final during the African Games trials at Kasarani on Saturday.

Thomas needed the last 10m as she stormed from behind to beat Kadogo in 23.95 seconds.

Both Thomas and Kadogo, who won silver in 100m besides finishing seventh at the 2015 Africa Games, qualified for the African Games. It will be the first time Thomas, who last represented Kenya in 200m at the 2016 World Under-20 Championships, is taking part in the African Games.

It will also be her second senior event after taking part at the Tokohama World Relays in Japan in May this year.

"It's a great feeling to make a comeback after a deserving maternity break. I feel stronger but I am yet to attain my best shape," said Thomas, who beat the qualifying time of 24.0.

Kadogo said she might have failed to qualify in the 100m but she is ready for the 200m in Morocco. "I will be happy to finish on the podium this time round," said Kadogo.