Men’s marathon team expected in Doha

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

The final batch of Kenyan athletes at these championships – men’s marathon runners - arrives on Tuesday.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei said the athletes were prepared to take on their opponents in the remaining races.

He spoke as Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed visited the Team Kenya camp on Sunday.

"We are excited that the Cabinet Secretary for Sports has come all the way to visit our athletes here. The championships have been very difficult but we are ready to perform at the level expected," Tuwei said.

Amina said the athletes were the country's biggest ambassadors.

"We are really proud of these young people that have put Kenya's name on the global map alongside much more wealthier countries. I am proud to be here with them and to wish them the best of luck," she said at Team Kenya camp in Doha on Sunday.

Amina also congratulated freshly-minted world marathon champion Ruth Chepn'getich on winning Kenya's first gold medal at the championship.

"As a lady, I am proud that the athlete who won the first gold medal for Kenya is a female athlete. I came here to wish them well as they participate in this championship," Amina said.

Tuwei, who is the chairperson of the 2020 IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championship in Nairobi, also said Kenya is striving to be ready for the global meet to be held in July.

"The world has always been ready to come to Nairobi. We have hosted major championships before, and we hosted a very successful World Under-18 Athletics Championship in 2017 in an amazing way.

“The world will expect us to do better with the World Under-20 Championships and we are working hard to deliver a good championship," Amina said.

"Last year, we sent five people to attend the World Under-20 Championships as a way of preparing them.

LEARNING ALL THE LESSONS

“This year, two officials who will be in charge of the 2020 World Under-20 Championship in Nairobi were sent to Yokohama (for 2020 World Relay Championships) and we currently have 10 members of the 2020 World Under-20 Athletics Championships team of officials here (at World Athletics Championships).

“Almost everyone who is a member of the World Under-20 directorates has had exposure in one way or the other, which is a good thing," Tuwei said.

"We are learning all the lessons that can improve our situation back at home so that when the time comes, we ensure we deliver a very good championship," Tuwei said. A team from IAAF will visit Kenya in November to assess progress made towards hosting the championship.