By AYUMBA AYODI

Mike Mokamba of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) edged out Dan Kiviasi of Kenya Prisons in a thrilling photo finish to reclaim the National 200m title at the Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday.

It's Millicent Ndoro of Kenya Police who reigned supreme in the women's 200m, dethroning Eunice Kadogo of the title.

Mokamba reclaimed the title he won last in 2017 in 20.80 seconds beating Kiviasi to second place in 20.82.

KDF's Samwel Chege clocked 20.95 for third place as defending champion Peter Mwai came in fourth in 20.98.

"I am glad to be back after two years having battled a nagging hamstring injury. All I want now is to qualify for the World Championships in Doha," said Mokamba who is in the African Games team.

Ndoro clocked 23.48 to beat Kadogo to second in 23.86. Naomi Kiplagat from KDF came in third in 25.00.