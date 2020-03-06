Ndoro, Otieno light up Kasarani

By AYUMBA AYODI

National 200 metres champion Millicent Ndoro dropped a double in the women’s 100 and 200 metres with Mark Otieno stunning national champion Ferdinand Omanyala for men’s 100m as the second leg of Athletics Kenya’s track and field weekend meeting ended Friday at Kasarani.

National 400m champion Alphas Kishoyian eased off to victory in the one-lap race with Eglay Nalianya going for women’s 400m honours as national 400m champion Mary Moraa and Edwin Melly reigned supreme in the 800m.

The women’s 10,000m was a sibling affair as Sandrafellis Chebet edged out World Cross Country Championships’ junior champion Beatrice to victory with African Games 5,000m gold medallist Robert Kiprop grabbing the win in the men’s race.

Ndoro, who is attached to the Rongai Athletics Club, stormed to victory in the 100m in 11.99 seconds, beating former national 100m champions Maximilla Imali (12.07) and Eunice Kadogo (12.08) to second and third places. The 33-year-old would then take 24.4o seconds to win the 200m.

African Games 3,000m steeplechase champion Mercy Wanjiru from Kenya Defence Forces sealed a double with victory in 3,000m steeplechase, a day after she won the women’s 5,000m.

“My target is to hit the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifying time in 200m after I missed the World Championships last year by 0.46 seconds,” said Ndoro.

Last year, Ndoro clocked 23.48 failing to beat the 2019 Doha World Championships qualifying time of 23.02. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifying time is 22.80. “I am confident of attaining the time if I continue with good training,” said Ndoro.

Otieno timed 10.20 to win men’s 100m edging out Omanyala to second in 10.34 as Tazana Kamanga timed 10.40 for third.

Omanyala atoned for his defeat with an easy 200m win in 20.9, relegating national 200m champion Mike Mokamba to second place in 21.30 as Gilbert Osure eased to third in 21.41.

Kishoyian beat Stanley Rieti in a photo-finish in 46.3 as Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kimanyal settled third in 46.5.

Collated Results:

Men:

100m: 1. Mark Otieno 10.20, 2. Ferdinand Omanyala 10.23, 3. Tazana Kamanga 10.40;

200m: 1. Ferdinand Omanyala 20.92, 2. Mike Mokamba 21.30, 3. Gilbert Osure 21.41;

400m: 1. Alphas Kishoyian 46.3, 2. Stanley Kieti 46.3, 3. Wycliffe Kinyamal 46.5;

800m: 1. Edwin Melly 1:46.3, 2. Peter Kiptum 1:46.8, 3. Jackson Kivuva 1:47.3;

1,500m: 1. Bel Kipsang 3:38.7, 2. Tony Kemboi 3:41.1, 3. Vincent Keter 3:42.0;

5,000m: 1. Robert Kiprop, 2. 13:38.3, 2. Emmanuel Kiprop 13:38.5, 3. Wesley Kimutai 13:40.8; 10,000m: 1. Josphat Too 28:41.0, 2. Victor Korir 28:.43.3, 3. Alfred Kimani 29:04.4;

3,000m s/c: 1. Geoffrey Kipkemboi 8:33.1, 2. Amos Serem 8;35.6, 3. Nicholas Towett 8:41.2;

110mH: 1. William Mbevi 14.5, 2. Kiprotich Rotich 14.8, 3. Gilbert Koech 15.4;

400mH: 1. William Mbevi 51.9, 2. Edward Ngunjiri 53.0, 3. Patrick Muindi 53.2;

20km race walk: 1. Samwel Gathimba 1:26:19, 2. Peter Theuri 1:30:23, 3. Eric Shikuku 1:33:34;

Javelin: 1. Alexander Kiprotich 74.76, 2. Duncan Kinyanjui 68.75, 3. Methusellah Kiprop 66.91; Hammer: 1. Dominic Abunda 62.56, 2. Albert Museveni 54.14, 3. Gilbert Koech 47.17.

Women:

100m: 1. Millicent Ndoro 11.99, 2. Maximilla Imali 12.07, 3. Eunice Kadogo 12.08;

200m: 1. Millicent Ndoro 24.40, 2. Eunice Kadogo 24.48, 3. Monicah Safaniah 25.2;

400m: 1. Eglay Nalianya 54.28, 2. Aseyo Anzeze 55.33, 3. Gladys Musyoki 55.69;

800m: 1. Mary Moraa 2:03.1, 2. Naomi Korir 2:03.8, 3. Sylvia Chesebe 2:05.1;

1,500m: Qualyn Kiprop 4:13.5, 1, 2. Eglay Nalianya 4:17.2, 3. Jennifer Mwende 4:18.3;

5,000m: 1. Mercy Wanjiru 15:59.8, 2. Lydia Jeruto 16:00.6, 3. Margaret Nduta 16:04.9;

10,000m: 1. Sandrafelis Chebet 33:29.3, 2. Beatrice Chebet 33:29.7, 3. Naomi Vaati 33:55.0;

3,000m s/c: 1. Mercy Wanjiru 10:02.8, 2. Triza Cherotich 10:16.7, 3. Faith Kimutai 11:08.3;

20km race walk: 1. Emily Ngii 1:41:25, 2. Grace Wanjiru 1:42:46, 3. Grace Thoithi 1:52:13;

100mh: 1. Caroline Waiganjo 14.4, 2. Proscilla Tabunda 14.7, 3. Brigid Jelagat 15.1;

400m hurdles: Caroline Waiganjo 61.0, 2. Brigid Jelagat 65.5, 3. Faith Njeri 66.5;

Javelin: 1. Dorothy Riro 43.23, 2. Damacline Nyakeruri 42.91, 3. Zeddy Cherotich 39.02;