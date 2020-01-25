Ministry asked to speed up renovations at Kip Keino stadium

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

Athletics Kenya (AK) Central Rift branch chairman Abraham Mutai has urged the Ministry of Sports to intervene over the stalled Kipchoge Keino Stadium.

The stadium, which is the venue for the Tokyo Olympics athletics trials slated for June 19 to 21, is in deplorable state with just a few months left to the event.

Overgrown grass and weeds at the pitch where field events are supposed to be held, unattended drainage, toilets in pathetic condition, unfinished works at the Eastern wing and VIP pavilion is what welcomes you to the stadium. This has forced athletes to train at already crowded University of Eldoret track and Moi University-Annex Campus.

Mutai said Eldoret was given the opportunity to host the trials because of big turnout of fans in past events.

“It's a golden opportunity for Eldoret to be awarded a chance to hold the Olympics trials and this is because athletics fans would find it easy to come to Eldoret. I would like to urge the Ministry of Sports to consider working on the facility in the remaining five months,” said Mutai.

Mutai said sponsors would also love to see the event attract big crowds compared to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani where athletes compete in an empty stadium.

Advertisement

“We are in the process of seeking sponsors and they will be happy to come to a region where a stadium will be packed unlike Nairobi which is normally empty,” said Mutai.

This is the third time national trials will be held in Eldoret after last year's World Cross Country Championships trials at Eldoret Sports Club and 2016 Rio Olympics trials at Kipchoge Keino Stadium.

AK is set to hold weekend meetings across the country as part of preparations for the Olympics. Lack of good stadiums has forced the federation to hold all sprints and field events at Kasarani.