Top sprinters Mokamba, Ndoro beat opponents for pace in Iten

By BERNARD ROTICH

Top sprinters Mike Mokamba and Millicent Ndoro extended their dominance, winning their 200 metres races in national relays trials at Lorna Kiplagat Stadium in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Athletics Kenya used Saturday’s competitions to pick athletes who will represent Kenya in six events at the World Relays Championships in Yokohoma, Japan, from May 11 to 12.

The athletes who competed had participated in two Athletics Kenya series meetings before the trials. Mokamba and Ndoro both won their 200m races. Mokamba from Kenya Defence Forces timed 20.90 seconds to win men’s 200m race ahead of his team mate Samuel Chege (21.02) while Dan Kiviasi (21.08) settled for third position.

In the women’s 200m race, National Police Service athletes dominated, with Ndoro crossing the line in 23.85 seconds to win ahead of Joan Cherono who clocked 24.20. Eunice Kadogo, also of National Police Service, finished third in 24.31.

Ndoro said she was happy to have won the race and is now focussing on bettering her performance.

“Today’s race was tough because Iten is located in a high altitude area but I’m happy I won the race. I will step up my training because I anticipate tough competition at the World Relay Championships, especially from opponents in European countries,” said Ndoro.

In women’s 400m finals, Hellen Syombua, running under the National Police Service banner, recorded the fastest time of 51.72 seconds to win ahead of Maximilla Imali who clocked 53.18. Maureen Thomas came third after running in 53.63.

Syombua, who trains in Nyeri, said that she was happy to have won in Iten. The athlete said she clocked a personal best time in the race due to favourable weather.

“I love this place because the weather was conducive for me. I will be doing more training because I realy want to win for Team Kenya at the World Relay Championships,” said Syombua.

In men’s 400m category, Jared Momanyi took the lead after clocking 46.56, beating Aaron Koech of National Police Service (NPS) who finished second in 46.76, followed by Alex Sampao in 46.88.

In men’s 100m, Elijah Mathew (KDF) clocked 10.65 second to beat a competitive field. He won ahead of Stephen Baraza (Prisons) who ran in 10.66, while Samuel Chege (KDF) came third 10.67.

Freshia Mwangi (NPS) led in women’s 100m after clocking 12.28, winning ahead of Diana Chebet (NPS) who ran 12.45. Elizabeth Nekesa finished third in 12.67.

In the 800m race where the athletes went straight to finals, Ferguson Rotich, running as an Individual Entrant, crossed the line in 1:45.40 to win ahead of Collins Kipruto of Kenya Wildlife Service who clocked 1:46.20. Cornelius Tuwei from KDF came third in 1:46.45.

Rotich, who trains in Kericho, said he was using yesterday’s race to prepare for the Diamond League Series which starts next month.

“I will compete in Doha Diamond League meeting, and I have been using the relays to prepare for the race. It is a good build-up for me, especially because it helps me improve my speed,” said Rotich.

In women’s 800m, Eglay Nalianya won in 2:02.29 ahead of Emily Cherotich (NPS) who clocked 2:04.25 while Jarinter Mawia (KDF) settled for third in 2:05.52.

TEAM

4x400m Women:

1. Maureen Thomas

2. Gladys Nthenya

3. Evangeline Makena

4. Veronica Mutua

4x400m Men

1. Alex Sampao

2. Collins Omae

3.Alphas Kishoyan

4.Joseph Sanare

5.Kenneth Kimeu

4x200m Women

1. Millicent Ndoro

2. Joan Cherono

3. Eunice Kadogo

4. Nevian Michira

5. Diana Chebet

4x200 Men

1. Mike Mokamba

2. Samuel Chege

3. Dan Kwiazi

4. Mark Otieno

5. Mark Kang’ethe

2x2x400m (Mixed)

1. Ferguson Rotich

2. Collins Kipruto

3. Eglay Nalianya

4. Emily Cherotich

4x100m Men

1. Elijah Mathew

2. Stephen Baraza

3. Carl Lewis

4. Walter Omwenga

5. Michael Ngugi

4x100m Women

1. Freshia Mwangi

2. Diana Chebet

3. Elizabeth Nekesa

4. Doreen Waka

4x400m (Mixed)

1. Jared Momanyi

2. Aaron Koech

3. Hellen Syombua