Morale high in Team Kenya

By CHARLES WANYORO

Morale is high in Team Kenya as the athletes wind up their three-week camp at St Mark's Kigari teachers training college, Embu county on Wednesday.

The team held extensive training inside Irangi forest at the foot of Mt Kenya on Monday morning, before embarking on diagonals in the evening.

Team Kenya head coach David Letting together with his deputy, John Mwithiga expressed confidence that the team would defend it's world title during the 43rd IAAF World Cross Country Championship in Aarhus, Denmark on Saturday.

"The training has been a success and we don't have any serious injuries. There is no cause for alarm. We have a very good team. We selected the best team and that's what we will present. These athletes will bring fame to the nation in a a week's time," said Mwithiga.

He said they have been training in diverse terrains and temperatures as they anticipate low temperatures in Denmark.

"We are not afraid of anything, even the snow cannot deter us. When you prepare for war, you go to war while prepared," said Mwithiga.

Team captain and World Cross Country defending champion, Geoffrey Kamworor, said the team was ready to defend the title they won in Kampala, Uganda.

He said cohesiveness was high and everyone is motivated ahead of the competition.