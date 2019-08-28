More medals for Kenya in African Games

By AYUMBA AYODI

Mercy Wanjiru and Cornelius Tuwei on Wednesday gave Kenya silver medals in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase and men’s 800m as athletics entered the third day at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The country once again failed to reclaim the women’s 3,000m steeplechase title from Ethiopia as Wanjiru gave a late chase to clock 9:37.53 as Mekides Abebe Demowoz won easily in 9:35.18.

Ethiopian Weynshet Ansa was passed by Wanjiru right after the last barrier to settle for bronze in 9:38.56.

Tuwei, who led all through ran out of gas with 50m to go, as the lanky Abdessalem Ayouni from Tunisia galloped from behind to win in 1:45.17. Tuwei came second clocking 1:45.41 with home athlete Nabil Oussama’s 1:45.42 handing him bronze.

Kenya's 4v100 women's relay team celebrates after winning bronze during the African Games in Rabat, Morocco on August 28, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL OCHIENG |

Other Kenyans Abel Kipsang and Nicholas Kiplangat finished fourth and sixth in 1:45.43 and 1:46.08 respectively.

Kenya (45:44) won bronze in the women's 4x100m relay after Eunice Kadogo anchored the team to finish behind Nigeria (44:16) and South Africa (44:61).

Maxmilla Imali took off the blocks before handing the baton to Millicent Ndoro and Maureen Thomas gave it to Kadogo.

National 400m champion Mary Moraa settle for fourth in the women’s final as compatriot Alphas Kishoyian came in fifth in men’s 400m finals.

Kenya's Alphas Kishioyan (centre) finishing fifth in the men's 400 metres final at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco on August 28, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL OCHIENG |

Moraa, who is also the Africa Under-20 400m champion, gave a late chase, clocking 51.97 to miss out a place on the podium as Galefele Moroko from Botswana triumphed in 51.30 to take gold.

Nigerian Favour Chukwuka dug in for second in 51.68 to take silver as Grace Obour from Ghana timed 51.86 for bronze.

Kishoyan, the National 400m champion, clocked 45.97 to wind up fifth in a race that also went to Botswana with Leungo Scotch gliding home in 45.27 to win.

The 800m silver medallist Cornelius Tuwei celebrates after the race during the African Games on August 28, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. PHOTO | PAUL OCHIENG |

South Africa Thapelo Phora timed 45.59 for silver with Nigerian Anthony Chidi coming in third in 45.61 for bronze.