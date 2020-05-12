alexa Tanui: Tainted athletes should sort out mess - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

Tanui: Tainted athletes should sort out mess

Tuesday May 12 2020

Eldoret City Marathon Race Director Moses Tanui (left), Uasin Gishu County’s Chief Executive Committee in charge of sports Joseph Kurgat (centre), Athletics Kenya’s Central Rift Chairman Abraham Mutai (right) and other officials during a press briefing at Uasin Gishu County grounds in Eldoret town on April 7, 2020 over the postponement of the race which was scheduled for April 19 due to Coronavirus pandemic PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |

Eldoret City Marathon Race Director Moses Tanui (left), Uasin Gishu County’s Chief Executive Committee in charge of sports Joseph Kurgat (centre), Athletics Kenya’s Central Rift Chairman Abraham Mutai (right) and other officials during a press briefing at Uasin Gishu County grounds in Eldoret town on April 7, 2020 over the postponement of the race which was scheduled for April 19 due to Coronavirus pandemic PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Speaking in Eldoret on Monday, Tanui said a lot has been done including education and the message has reached home, thus a change of tack to stop the vice is required
  • He proposed a meeting for athletes only so that the outlets which sell the products to sportsmen and women are revealed
Advertisement
 
BERNARD ROTICH
By BERNARD ROTICH
More by this Author

Two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui maintains there is need for athletes to soul-search and confess about doping which is tarnishing Kenya’s name.

Kenya has been retained in Category ‘A’ by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and is among seven countries under close scrutiny owing to an increasing number of violation of anti-doping regulations.

Speaking in Eldoret on Monday, Tanui said a lot has been done including education and the message has reached home, thus a change of tack to stop the vice is required.

“The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) has done a good job in educating the athletes and the message is home, but years down the line, nothing seems to change.

“This is dangerous, and as retired athletes, we need to change the approach of fighting the illegal practice,” he said.

The former world champion said that retired, elite and the upcoming athletes should have a meeting on their own and discuss how the vice should be stopped.

Also Read

Advertisement

“This problem is ours as athletes and the only solution is to have a meeting and for athletes to confess on where they get the banned substances without punishing them,” Tanui said.

He proposed a meeting for athletes only so that the outlets which sell the products to sportsmen and women are revealed.

“We shall have a meeting for athletes only without their coaches or anyone from the management. Let’s have frank discussions and know where this performance enhancing drugs originate from and the outlets that supply the drugs,” he added.

Tanui said that those who will come out and speak the truth should be given another chance as one way of cleaning the athletics name in Kenya.

“Kenya is a respected country but a few criminals who want to make quick money are ruining our name and it’s high time we come together and eradicate this menace once and for all,” Tanui said.

He warned drugs users of the repercussions which might affect them and they won’t be able to enjoy what they earned illegally.

Advertisement