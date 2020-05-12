Tanui: Tainted athletes should sort out mess

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

Two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui maintains there is need for athletes to soul-search and confess about doping which is tarnishing Kenya’s name.

Kenya has been retained in Category ‘A’ by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and is among seven countries under close scrutiny owing to an increasing number of violation of anti-doping regulations.

Speaking in Eldoret on Monday, Tanui said a lot has been done including education and the message has reached home, thus a change of tack to stop the vice is required.

“The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) has done a good job in educating the athletes and the message is home, but years down the line, nothing seems to change.

“This is dangerous, and as retired athletes, we need to change the approach of fighting the illegal practice,” he said.

The former world champion said that retired, elite and the upcoming athletes should have a meeting on their own and discuss how the vice should be stopped.

Advertisement

“This problem is ours as athletes and the only solution is to have a meeting and for athletes to confess on where they get the banned substances without punishing them,” Tanui said.

He proposed a meeting for athletes only so that the outlets which sell the products to sportsmen and women are revealed.

“We shall have a meeting for athletes only without their coaches or anyone from the management. Let’s have frank discussions and know where this performance enhancing drugs originate from and the outlets that supply the drugs,” he added.

Tanui said that those who will come out and speak the truth should be given another chance as one way of cleaning the athletics name in Kenya.

“Kenya is a respected country but a few criminals who want to make quick money are ruining our name and it’s high time we come together and eradicate this menace once and for all,” Tanui said.